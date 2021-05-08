NJ Announces $40 Million in Federal Aid for Undocumented People

Lee la historia en español aquí

After being excluded from previous rounds of stimulus checks, some of New Jersey's undocumented population might soon be eligible to receive up to $1,000 of stimulus benefits.

“As we emerge from this pandemic, we need to make targeted investments in both our small businesses and our workforce to lay the foundation for a stronger and fairer future that works for everyone,” New Jersey's governor, Phil Murphy said in a statement.

Murphy added that the payments would be done using $40 million from the federal CARES Act, which was passed by Congress last March.

In the proposed program, the people who were previously excluded from the stimulus checks and unemployment benefits in the last three COVID relief packages would get a one-time cash assistance payment.

Here's the proposed breakdown:

Up to $ 1,000 for individuals

Up to $ 2,000 for families

These payments, however, would only apply to people who earned less than $55,000 but different from the previous relief bills, ITIN holders would qualify for this aid.

Aside from the payments, Murphy also unveiled $ 235 million in funding for small business and non-profit relief. Here's the breakdown on how that funding would be distributed:

Microbusinesses: $120 million

$120 million Bars and Restaurants: $20 million

$20 million Child Care Facilities: $10 million

$10 million New Businesses and Start-Ups: $25 million

$25 million Sustain and Serve: $10 million

$10 million Other Small Businesses and non-profits: $50 million

Murphy added that the individual payments could "begin accepting applications in the coming months," though it is unclear how the funds would be distributed.