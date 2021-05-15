Nicetown Crash Leaves at Least 1 Dead, 2 Hurt, Including Child

One person died and two others, including a child, had to be taken to the hospital after a wreck in Philadelphia’s Nicetown neighborhood, police said.

The crash near the intersection of King Street and Roberts Avenue happened around 1 a.m. Saturday and appeared to involve two cars, with the wreck causing major damage to both.

Philadelphia police said the child was rushed to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children and a second person was taken to Temple University Hospital. Their condition was not immediately known, and authorities did not immediately identify the deceased.

One of the cars involved had its entire front end caved in, while the second careened into a nearby utility pole. Police said rescuers had to pry open at least one of the cars to get victims out.

Investigators were still working to determine what caused the crash.