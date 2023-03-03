Philadelphia Flyers

NHL Trade Deadline: Flyers Deal Patrick Brown to Claude Giroux's Senators

The Flyers traded Brown ahead of Friday's deadline

By Jordan Hall

Flyers' depth center joining Giroux in Ottawa originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

VOORHEES, N.J. — Patrick Brown is joining Claude Giroux's Senators.

The Flyers traded the 30-year-old center to Ottawa for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick.

Brown had played mostly on the Flyers' fourth line this season. The club claimed him off of waivers in October 2021.

This season, he's on an expiring, two-year, $1.5 million contract he originally signed with the Golden Knights. He'll be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.

Brown can win defensive-zone faceoffs and kill penalties. The Senators are pushing for an Eastern Conference wild-card spot.

