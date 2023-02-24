NFL Free Agency 2023: Roundup of Where Pending Eagles' Free Agents Rank

NFL free agency ranking roundup: Eagles have ton of top free agents originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles have a busy offseason ahead of them.

They’re working to replace both coordinators, they will likely sign Jalen Hurts to a mega deal and then there’s free agency. And no matter how you slice it, the Eagles are going to look different in 2023.

They have a ton of really great pending free agents and plenty who are worth of spots in the top 50 or 100 free agents from around the NFL.

So we took a quick stroll around the internet to see where individual Eagles rank on these lists:

ProFootballFocus: Top 100

3. DT Javon Hargrave

15. CB James Bradberry

25. S C.J. Gardner-Johnson

28. LB T.J. Edwards

29. OG Isaac Seumalo

66. DE Brandon Graham

70. RB Miles Sanders

84. LB Kyzir White

96. S Marcus Epps

Fox Sports: Top 50

2. DT Javon Hargrave

8. CB James Bradberry

23. S C.J. Gardner-Johnson

31. OG Isaac Seumalo

32. DT Fletcher Cox

38. RB Miles Sanders

40. LB T.J. Edwards

48. DE Brandon Graham

CBS Sports: Top 100

3. DT Javon Hargrave

10. C Jason Kelce

13. CB James Bradberry

18. S C.J. Gardner-Johnson

25. LB T.J. Edwards

27. OG Isaac Seumalo

53. RB Miles Sanders

61. DE Brandon Graham

76. DT Fletcher Cox

92. LB Kyzir White

NFL.com: Top 51

4. DT Javon Hargrave

7. S C.J. Gardner-Johnson

8. CB James Bradberry

35. DE Brandon Graham

42. RB Miles Sanders

49. OG Isaac Seumalo

Sporting News: Top 50

4. C Jason Kelce

9. DT Javon Hargrave

12. OG Isaac Seumalo

14. DE Brandon Graham

17. CB James Bradberry

26. LB T.J. Edwards

39. RB Miles Sanders

It’s clear that Hargrave is considered to be the Eagles’ top pending free agent and for good reason. He had a Pro Bowl season in 2021 and followed it up with an 11-sack season in 2022. The Eagles signed Hargrave from Pittsburgh three years ago to a three-year, $39 million deal. And that $13 APY won’t get it done anymore. Hargrave is projected to get a contract in the $20 million per season range. That might end up being too pricey for the Eagles but we’ll see.

You’ll see Kelce on some of these lists and not on others. He’s technically not a pending free agent but he won’t play under his current deal because it was designed to be a one-year agreement. Kelce is really a unique case because it’s very clear he won’t be playing anywhere else. He’s 35 now and it’s really just a matter of his choice. Either he’ll retire or he’ll come back and play for the Eagles in 2023. That doesn’t mean he’ll be cheap. Kelce was the highest-paid center in the NFL in 2022. But if he wants to come back in 2023, he’s worth that again.

After that, the other interesting pending free agent is Brandon Graham. Because in some ways, he’s like Kelce. He won’t play for free, but it would make sense that he’d take a minor hometown discount to continue and hopefully finish his career in Philly.

The Eagles’ top priority might be Gardner-Johnson, who was as high as 7 on one list but didn’t even make the top 50 of another. CJGJ played the 2022 season on the final year of his rookie contract after the trade from New Orleans and he played at a brand new position. But he played well enough at safety to think he has a bright future there. The Eagles will try to keep him.

After after all that, the money is running out. Howie Roseman and the Eagles are very good at cap management but there’s just no way to keep everyone.

