NFL Draft 2023: Eagles' Top Options at Cornerback

As the 2023 NFL Draft nears, we’re taking a look at every position on both sides of the ball to find some options for the Eagles throughout the three-day event. We already looked at linebacker.

The Eagles were prepared to lose James Bradberry in free agency but then they were able to reach terms on a three-year deal to bring him back. Then they were prepared to release Darius Slay until they found some common ground and kept him too. So the Eagles are set with their starters and even with their starting trio when you include Avonte Maddox as the nickel.

But after that, there’s some questionable depth. Their top backups are Zech McPhearson, Greedy Williams and Josiah Scott. The bigger issue is that both Slay and will be over 30 when this season starts and it might be time to start thinking about their replacements.

Need level: Medium

Here’s a reminder of the Eagles’ six picks in this draft:

1-10

1-30

2-62

3-94

7-219

7-248

And here are some defensive tackle options throughout the draft:

First-round options

Christian Gonzalez, Oregon (6-2, 197): I think Gonzalez is the top cornerback in this draft class. Opinions are split on this and there are reasons to think this honor belongs to Devon Witherspoon. But Gonzalez has ideal size and length and the elite athleticism to match it. The one thing he didn’t prove in his two seasons at Colorado was that he had ball skills, but then he played one year at Oregon and led the Ducks in interceptions with 4 and pass breakups with 11.

Devon Witherspoon, Illinois (6-0, 181): Even if Witherspoon is the second-best corner in this class (and it’s all preference anyway) he’s still a really good prospect. While he’s a touch smaller than Gonzalez, he doesn’t play that way. Witherspoon isn’t afraid to be a big hitter and he has the kind of competitive fire that the Eagles might really value. He had 5 interceptions and 30(!) pass breakups in his college career.

Joey Porter Jr., Penn State (6-2, 193): The son of the former NFL Pro Bowl linebacker had a really strong career at Penn State. His long frame and athletic profile are ideal but he was a tad too handsy at the college level. That’s something he’ll need to fix in the pros unless he wants to be a flag magnet.

Deonte Banks, Maryland (6-0, 197): The four-year starter for the Terps has good length and athleticism. He ran a 4.35 at the combine and had incredible performances in the vert (42”) and the broad (136”). He would be a decent candidate for that No. 30 pick.

Mid-round options

Cam Smith, South Carolina (6-1, 180): I’m higher on Smith than most. I think he’d be worthy of the No. 30 pick but perhaps the better play would be to wait until the second round or trade down from the end of the first round. In any case, Smith was a three-year starter for the Gamecocks and was battle-tested in the SEC. He has some flexibility to play outside and inside and is a natural cover corner with elite instincts.

Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State (6-1, 166): At least Forbes was four pounds heavier at his pro day, up to 170. But he’s rail thin and that’s a bit of a concern. Still, he had 14 interceptions playing in the SEC in three seasons and 35 pass breakups. Hard to argue with that production.

Kelee Ringo, Georgia (6-2, 207): One of the most interesting prospects in this entire class, Ringo is a size/speed monster. He ran a 4.36 at 207 pounds. He’ still raw and some folks think he’d be a better fit at safety in the NFL, but his freakish athleticism will make him a Day 2 pick at worst.

Cameron Mitchell, Northwestern (5-11, 191): Doesn’t have great length but was a two-year starter at Northwestern and had 16 pass breakups in his final two years in college. Mitchell is an aggressive and fearless defender who will likely offer some position versatility in the pros.

Tre Tomlinson, TCU (5-7, 178): Tomlinson is obviously undersized and will be considered a nickel-only defender by most teams. But he’s fast and quick and plays with relative toughness given his size. Sure, he’ll lose some matchups to bigger players but he would be a fine nickel backup with special teams potential.

Late-round sleeper(s)

Carrington Valentine, Kentucky (5-11, 193): His college production was underwhelming — just one pick in 35 career games/25 starts — but Valentine has good length and speed and some potential as a late-round pick. Needs to be developed.

Eli Ricks, Alabama (6-2, 188): Hard to call a guy who played his entire college career at LSU and then Alabama a sleeper but Ricks is likely to be a late-round selection and was just a part-time starter with Bama. It might not be a bad idea in a late round or after the draft to keep adding SEC corners like the Eagles did with Josh Jobe following the 2022 draft. Ricks has the length and size but lacks pure speed.

