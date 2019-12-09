bear hunt

Next Phase of New Jersey’s Bear Hunt Off to a Wet Start

Hunters can only use firearms during the hunt, which runs from Monday through Saturday.

Black bear
The second phase of New Jersey's black bear hunt is off to a wet start with rain falling over the state.

The six-day hunt could end early if the number of bears killed reaches 30%. But the hunt could be extended by four days if the minimum of 20% harvest of bears are not tagged.

The first phase of the bear hunt took place in October. Hunters using archery and muzzleloaders bagged 265 bruins during that segment.

Hunting is restricted to five zones and hunters must bring their bears to a check station.

The most bears killed during the first phase of the hunt were in Sussex County.

