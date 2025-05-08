Newly appointed Pope Leo XIV is a Villanova grad

Robert Francis Prevost -- who took the name Pope Leo XIV -- emerged onto the balcony at St. Peter's Basilica Thursday as the 267th pope of the Roman Catholic Church.

But, he would also be the first ever American pope and the first pope to have graduated from a Philadelphia area college.

Before he was named as the pontiff, Prevost, who was born in Chicago, Il., attended classes at Villanova University, earning a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics in 1977.

According to a biography on Villanova University's site, following his undergraduate studies at Villanova, Prevost earned a Master of Divinity degree from Catholic Theological Union in Chicago in 1982 and was ordained a priest the same year.

Bishop Prevost went on to earn both licentiate, in 1984, and doctorate, in 1987, degrees in canon law from the Pontifical College of St. Thomas Aquinas in Rome, Villanova's profile noted.

Also, according to the profile, Prevost joined the Augustinian mission in Peru in 1985, and worked predominantly in that country until the late 1990s.

"Nearly a decade of that time was spent leading the Augustinian seminary in Trujillo and teaching canon law at the diocesan seminary," the biography reads.

In 1999, Prevost returned to the United States after being named provincial of the Augustinian Province of Chicago, and Villanova's profile notes that he was then elected in 2001 as prior general of the Augustinians and re-elected to a second six-year term in 2007.

In 2014, Pope Francis named Prevost -- then a bishop -- as apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Chiclayo in northern Peru and titular bishop of Sufar, Villanova's profile explains.

Prevost was elevated to bishop of Chiclayo in 2015, holding the position for eight years until his appointment in January as prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops.