A shelter-in-place has been issued for residents in Newfield Borough, Gloucester County, due to a heavy police presence, according to officials.
Gloucester County Emergency Management reported police activity near Weymouth Road and Cades Court in New Jersey.
There's no word yet as to why the shelter-in-place orders were issued.
Emergency management officials will release more information as it becomes available.
