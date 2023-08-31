A shelter-in-place has been issued for residents in Newfield Borough, Gloucester County, due to a heavy police presence, according to officials.

Gloucester County Emergency Management reported police activity near Weymouth Road and Cades Court in New Jersey.

⚠️SHELTER IN PLACE NEWFIELD BOROUGH⚠️



We are asking all Newfield residents to remain inside and shelter in place. There will be a heavy police presence in the area of Weymouth Rd. and Cades Ct. until further notice. More information will be released when it becomes available. — Gloucester County Emergency Management (@GloCoOEM) September 1, 2023

There's no word yet as to why the shelter-in-place orders were issued.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Emergency management officials will release more information as it becomes available.