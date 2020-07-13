Newborn Siberian Tiger Cubs Named After Julie Ertz, Heather Mitts at Six Flags Wild Safari

Two tiger cubs, born ten weeks ago at Six Flags Wild Safari, have been revealed to the world, and are named in honor of two of New Jersey's soccer greats, Julie Ertz and Heather Mitts Feeley.

The fuzzy, lively rare female Siberian cubs were born April 25 to mom Nadya.

Nadya was raised in a unique litter that also included an African lion cub named Zuri, when the two were abandoned at birth four years ago.

The unusual pairing, Zuri and Nadya -- native to different continents -- was hand-raised by the safari’s animal care team.

Carli, Nadya’s first cub, was born in 2019 and named after soccer star Carli Lloyd.

Though Carli was hand-raised by the Six Flag's safari animal care team, "Nadya has shown great care in raising Heather and Julie," Safari Veterinarian Dr. Ken Keiffer said in a release on the event. "In the wild, cubs will spend two to three years with their mom before they go off on their own."

Heather and Julie each weigh about 15 pounds now, but will grow to be over 500 pounds each.

Guests can visit Nadya, Heather and Julie in the Tigris Asiana section of the Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, guests must make a reservation in advance of their visit using Six Flags’ new online registration system. A new, free audio tour is also available to stream online that provides fun facts about 70 different species of animals at the safari.