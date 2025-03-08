Newark

Newark officer killed, another critically injured in NJ shooting, police union says

A suspect was taken into custody, and is believed to have been the shooter responsible for firing the bullets that struck the officers, law enforcement officials said

By Tom Shea

A Newark police officer was killed and another officer suffered critical injuries in a shooting in New Jersey's largest city Friday evening, according to the police union and officials.

Gunfire erupted after 6 p.m. in the area of Broadway and Carteret Street in the city's North Ward, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said. Police responded after 18 shots were fired.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

As they got to the scene, the officers came across gunfire and called for urgent backup. Two officers were shot, according to law enforcement.

One officer was struck in the head by a bullet and was rushed to University Hospital in critical condition, where they later died, the New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association said in a post on Facebook. The other officer was critically injured, but the wounds were not considered to be life-threatening, according to the county prosecutor's office.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The officers had not yet been identified.

A suspect was taken into custody, and is believed to have been the shooter responsible for firing the bullets that struck the officers, law enforcement officials said.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he had been "updated on an incident" involving the officers in Newark, and urged people to "pray for these officers, their families, and all our men and women in uniform who put their lives on the line to keep up safe."

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia

Man detained outside Philly courthouse without explanation, activists say

Pennsylvania

Pa. counselor charged for hiding cameras, recording women using office bathroom

The state attorney general's office said it was monitoring the situation as well.

No further information was immediately available. An investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

NewarkNew Jersey
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us