Lots of police officers in the Delaware Valley have been wearing body cameras for years now, but one Delaware city is now putting them on its parking enforcement team.

That’s right, meter enforcement officers are now recording video in real time.

Starting this week, every parking ambassador in the city of Newark will be wearing a bodycam just like the ones police officers wear.

The parking team says most folks are nice to them even when they are getting a ticket, but some folks get a little bit hostile. The city says the cameras will keep employees safer and increase transparency for city residents, University of Delaware students and visitors.

“We saw this as a potential de-escalation tool and a safety option for our staff and as a record of our interactions in what happens between our staff and the public… you see both sides of the story,” Newark Planning & Development Director Renee Bensley said.

A number of the parking ambassadors – that’s what Newark calls them -- have been field testing the cameras for the last few weeks.

“I think it makes everyone feel a little bit safer,” longtime Newark parking ambassador Charlie Lewis, who is in his 80s, said.

“Most people understand it's a part of the job so they say I know you're just doing your job, and that's it,” Lewis said.

The goal is for the “ambassadors” to help folks downtown understand the rules and keep parking turning over for businesses in the college town.

“We definitely take the ambassador piece of the titles very seriously,” Bensley said. So, we expect our folks not only to be doing the enforcement piece of it, but to be helping our downtown patrons.”

At a relatively low cost to taxpayers, the city says the body-worn cameras will keep folks in front of and behind the cameras safer and keep everyone more accountable for their actions.

The full rollout comes Thursday, May 1, 2025.