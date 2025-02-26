The Newark Library in Delaware will soon have a meeting with a wrecking ball.

This week, the fifty year old structure will close for the final time as a construction project is expected to begin in May that will see the aging building torn down and replaced by a larger, more state-of-the-art facility on the same footprint.

But, before the doors lock forever on Friday, Feb.28, 2025, library officials are imploring those who have items belonging to the library out on loan to return them.

And, if you can't get the books back by Friday? Well, don't worry too much, library manager, Pam Stevens said that no one -- like, the library collections office Lt. Bookman from an episode of Seinfeld -- will hunt you down.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

You can always return materials to other libraries throughout New Castle County, she said.

"No, the Seinfeld police will not come after you," joked Stevens with NBC10's Tim Furlong. "You can return your book to any new castle county library and staff will be understanding.

After the library closes on Friday, Stevens said, most of the library's collection of books and other materials will be set to other libraries throughout the state for them to use. Those materials are expected to then return to the new Newark Library building when it opens in 2027.

Some materials, she said, will be donated.

And, while she said, it is a little bittersweet to say goodbye to the library, Stevens is looking ahead to the spring of 2027, when the new facility is set to open.

"There' are going to 's going to be a lot of great things at the new library," she said.

The new facility will host a space for e-sports instruction, a demo kitchen, outdoor community spaces, a 160-seat performance space, more computers, 3D printers and other amenities.

And, for library specialist Lauren Gouge, having a facility with more reliable plumbing would be nice, too.

"Some of the real key things nobody will really be paying attention to are things like a roof that doesn't leak. And plumbing that consistently works all the time," she said.

Also, until the new building opens in 2027, the staff who work at the Newark Library will work at other library branches.

The library also intends to hold much of its programs for kids and adults after the building is shuttered this week. They just won't hold the events at the soon-to-be-demolished library.