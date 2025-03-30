Delaware

Newark councilwoman charged with DUI after crashing into parked cars, police say

Dwendolyn Creecy, 54, was charged with driving under the influence on Friday, March 28 after allegedly crashing into parked cars in Newark, Delaware

By Emily Rose Grassi

A councilmember from Delaware was arrested on Friday night after allegedly crashing her car into several parked cars while under the influence, according to a spokesperson with the Newark Police Department.

Officers were called to the area of Madison Drive just before Midnight on Friday, March 28 for a crash involving parked cars, police said.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

When the officers got to the scene, they found that four unoccupied cars were hit by a car driving bar, police explained.

The driver was still on scene and identified as 54-year-old Dwendolyn Creecy, of Newark, police said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Police said that the evidence that was gathered showed that Creecy was impaired when the crash happened so she was arrested and taken to Newark Police Headquarters.

Creecy has been charged with driving a vehicle under the influence, failure to remain within a single lane and other related charges.

She was taken back to her home and released by officials, police said.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

First Alert Traffic Mar 28

I-76 closure in Philly this weekend. Here's your guide to getting around it

Philadelphia Mar 25

Love Run Philadelphia 2025: Road closures, parking restrictions and more

On the Newark, Delaware, website Creecy is listed as the councilwoman for District Four.

This article tagged under:

Delaware
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us