A councilmember from Delaware was arrested on Friday night after allegedly crashing her car into several parked cars while under the influence, according to a spokesperson with the Newark Police Department.

Officers were called to the area of Madison Drive just before Midnight on Friday, March 28 for a crash involving parked cars, police said.

When the officers got to the scene, they found that four unoccupied cars were hit by a car driving bar, police explained.

The driver was still on scene and identified as 54-year-old Dwendolyn Creecy, of Newark, police said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Police said that the evidence that was gathered showed that Creecy was impaired when the crash happened so she was arrested and taken to Newark Police Headquarters.

Creecy has been charged with driving a vehicle under the influence, failure to remain within a single lane and other related charges.

She was taken back to her home and released by officials, police said.

On the Newark, Delaware, website Creecy is listed as the councilwoman for District Four.