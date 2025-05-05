Newark Airport problems stretch into Monday as travelers grow exasperated

Travel woes continued Monday for flyers moving through Newark Liberty International Airport, with 160 cancellations and more than 360 delays reported as the hub grappled with a brief weather-induced ground stop and ongoing issues around staffing and equipment.

Delays were rampant over the weekend and mounted throughout the day on Monday. By 10 p.m., inbound flights were being delayed at their origin for nearly five hours.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer was expected to call for an investigation into the problems that have been building since last week.

Issues were so prevalent due to FAA equipment issues and staffing shortages that the CEO of United Airlines, Newark's largest carrier, said the company had no choice but to cancel flights from its schedule. It started chopping 35 roundtrip flights per day from its Newark schedule over the weekend and expects to continue that.

Meanwhile, travelers reported onerous delays and cancellations.

The FAA has experienced equipment issues at its Philadelphia TRACON center, which helps manages the airspace around Newark Liberty, causing delays for passengers. The FAA said it has also had air controller staffing shortages.

In response to a question about United's slashing of flights, the FAA said, "The FAA is slowing arrivals and departures at Newark Liberty International Airport due to runway construction at Newark and staffing issues at Philadelphia TRACON, which guides aircraft in and out of the airport."

Experts said there are no signs the problems would ease as travel picks up going into the summer.

"Therein lies many of your problems that are ongoing and are going to get worse as the summer season progresses and we have far more tourists and flights trying to get in all these airports," said aviation expert JP Tristani.

On Thursday, U.S Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the FAA plans to offer financial incentives to deal with a shortage of 3,000 controllers and "supercharge" its workforce. Duffy said more announcements are coming about new air traffic control infrastructure.

NBC New York has reached out to the Port Authority, which manages Newark Airport, for comment.