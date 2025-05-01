Passengers traveling through Newark Airport on Thursday again dealt with significant delays due to FAA staffing shortages.

In the morning, the FAA was reporting shortages leading to departing flights being delayed by an average of 75 minutes and arriving flights delayed by an average of five hours, the airport said. The maximum delay was listed on the FAA website as possibly lasting up to 10 hours.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"Newark Liberty International Airport is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with airline partners, the FAA, and other stakeholders to support operations and assist impacted passengers," according to the Port Authority, which manages the airport.

The FAA reported Newark Airport was in a ground delay program shortly after 11 a.m. An earlier ground stop, which had the potential to hold flights, was canceled.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Due to FAA staffing issues and construction #EWR is experiencing delays. Please contact your airline for the status of your flight. — Newark Liberty International Airport (@EWRairport) May 1, 2025

Around a third of all flights in and out of the airport were delayed Thursday.

By the evening, departure delays had been all but eliminated, with flights leaving the transportation hub on time or close to it. Arrivals into Newark were still a different story, with the average delay about five hours. That number was expected to last through the evening.

Early Thursday morning, the FAA also experienced equipment issues at its Philadelphia TRACON center, which helps manages the airspace around Newark Liberty, causing delays for passengers on the early morning flights out of the airport.

"Therein lies many of your problems that are ongoing and are going to get worse as the summer season progresses and we have far more tourists and flights trying to get in all these airports," said aviation expert JP Tristani.

Newark Airport experienced similar delays earlier this week as a result of FAA equipment and staffing challenges.

The airport is also doing construction work on one of its runways this spring, leading to periods of time where only one runway is available for operations.

Passengers are advised to check with their airline for the latest flight status before heading to the airport.