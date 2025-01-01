New year, new life! Meet the first Philly-area babies of 2025

New year, new life! Philadelphia-area hospitals are sharing the photos and names of the first babies of 2025. Take a look at all the adorable newborns below:

Owen Eugene Brewer was born at St. Luke's University Hospital's Anderson campus at 12 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2025. He weighs six pounds and three ounces and is 18-inches long.

Owen Eugene Brewer

Sophia Lee Trosky was born at Jefferson Einstein Montgomery Hospital at 12:20 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2025. She weighs eight pounds, one ounce.

Sophia Lee Trosky

Beckham Ford Iatarola was born at Paoli Hospital at 12:21 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2025. He weighs seven pounds and 10 ounces and is 21 inches long.

Beckham Ford Iatarola

Callum Patrick Mahoney was born at Pennsylvania Hospital at 12:27 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2025. He weighs seven pounds and six ounces.

Callum Patrick Mahoney

Dylan Avery Bucknor-Stark was born at the Lankenau Medical Center at 12:49 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2025.

Dylan Avery Bucknor-Stark

Grace Ann Castagna was born at 12:42 a.m. at Riddle Hospital. She weighs six pounds and six ounces and is 19.5 inches long.

Grace Ann Castagna

Pop Shawn’Kartier Young was born at Jefferson Einstein at 4:26 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2025. He weighs seven pounds and 12 ounces.

Pop Shawn’Kartier Young

Adin Jimenez was born at Temple University Hospital at 8:14 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2025.