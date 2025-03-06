Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania to spend $10 million on new voter registration system

By AP

VotingBooth2
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Pennsylvania is spending more than $10 million to replace its electronic voter registration database with an election management system that will also provide election night results and handle campaign finance filings and lobbyist registration.

Secretary of State Al Schmidt announced Wednesday the Civix system should be fully in use by the time of the next presidential election in 2028, replacing the existing Statewide Uniform Registry of Electors, or SURE system.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Election management is closely watched in Pennsylvania, a perennial swing state where the two major parties are constantly seeking an edge in state and national contests.

State officials say the Civix system's functions for public use will provide information about voter registration, coming elections and voting data.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The SURE system, used by counties to record, update and verify voter registration information, has been in place since 2003 and is widely considered to be outdated.

“That doesn't mean it's not reliable,” said Schmidt, who compared using the existing system to the frustrations of having a 20-year-old phone. "It is safe and secure. We are always having to make upgrades.”

It's not clear how much the Civix software will also require hardware changes, Schmidt said.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

First Alert Weather 13 hours ago

Live Updates: Heavy rain, strong winds hit Philly region, NJ, Delaware

Pennsylvania 2 hours ago

Man accused of dumping body near St. Joe's found guilty of third-degree murder

“As the project develops, it will become more clear the extent to which new hardware is needed,” he said.

Forrest Lehman, who has served as Lycoming County's elections director for about a decade, said there is a widespread feeling among county elections officials that the SURE system is in need of replacement.

“We all want this to succeed,” Lehman said. “We want a new voter registration system that can move this state and the counties that use it into the 21st century.”

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Pennsylvaniapolitics
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us