New Vision Zero report shows deadly crashes down – slightly – in Philly

With a release of a new Vision Zero report, city officials touted a decrease in deadly crashes over last year -- a year that saw the city's highest hit-and-run deaths ever.

As of October, the report notes that, there were 84 fatal crashes in Philadelphia so far this year, as compared to 100 at the same time in 2023.

Yet, officials said there was room to grow as 29% of severe crashes in Philadelphia last year ended in death, contrasted to the 17% of severe crashes that ended in death in 2019.

"Every Philadelphian deserves to be able to travel safely throughout our city and return home safe and unharmed,” said Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, in a statement on the newly released report. “It doesn’t matter where you live or work, your age, race or ethnicity, ability, income, or how you choose to travel. You deserve to be safe traveling on our streets.”

Earlier this year, Parker recommitted to the goal of zero traffic deaths through Vision Zero and, the report notes, in her first year in office, Parker has helped secure "more than $200 million in federal and state grants to support traffic safety."

The report also shows that the most vulnerable road users tend to be the most impacted by deadly crashes as deaths among those in a vehicle are up about 29% over pre-pandemic averages and deaths of people walking or using bikes, skateboards or other alternate means of transportation, were up 65% over pre-pandemic levels.

In a statement, city officials pointed out recent efforts to impact these issues.

For example, the report notes that, in December of last year, Philadelphia secured $16.4 million in federal funding to fund the Complete & Safe Streets Philadelphia: Vision Zero High Injury Network Corridors project.

This project supports traffic safety improvements on Hunting Park Avenue from Wissahickon Avenue to Roosevelt Boulevard, city officials said.

Also, officials said, PennDOT is installing a new pedestrian median island along Broad Street from Allegheny Avenue to Roosevelt Boulevard in an effort to improve safety by letting pedestrians cross traffic one direction at a time.

"Every life lost to traffic violence is tragic and the only acceptable number of traffic deaths is zero,” said Mike Carroll, deputy managing director, for Philadelphia's Office of Transportation and Infrastructure Systems.

The report notes that, going forward, the city will expand a program for speed camera after finding success with the program on Roosevelt Boulevard.

The program is expected to expand to five new corridors, including Broad Street, in 2025.

Also, as noted in the report, Philadelphia has secured $210 million in grants for safety projects. This funding is expected to be used to afford the Chinatown Stitch plan, modifications to Roosevelt Boulevard and safety improvements for of Old York Road from Erie to Lindley Avenues and Hunting Park Avenue from Wissahickon Avenue to Roosevelt Boulevard.

This year, the Vision Zero Task Force plans to release the new Vision Zero Action Plan and Capital Plan by October 31, 2025.

The Action Plan and Capital Plan, officials said, will "guide planning, programming, and funding from 2025 through 2030."

For more information on the coming action plan, click here.