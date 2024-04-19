New video shows suspect accused of shooting teen babysitter inside Philly home

Philadelphia police have released surveillance video of the suspect accused of shooting a teen boy who, at the time, was babysitting two young girls.

The incident happened late Monday night – just before midnight – along East Cliveden Street in Philadelphia’s East Mount Airy neighborhood, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Léelo en español aquí.

“When police arrived on location, they entered an apartment building and on the first floor, they found a 16-year-old shooting victim who was shot once in his abdomen and once in the arm,” Small said.

The boy – who was conscious – was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was placed in stable condition, Small said.

Preliminarily, investigators said the teen was babysitting two family members – 5-year-old and 7-year-old girls. The girls were sleeping on the couch and another teen was also in the apartment when there was a knock at the door.

At least one gunman then entered the apartment and fired at least six shots, Small said.

Detectives found bullet holes in the living room wall, right near where the children were sleeping, police said.

“We’re very, very lucky that those two children… were not struck by gunfire,” Small said.

Police describe the suspect as a man wearing a dark balaclava mask, blue surgical gloves, a dark grey jacket, black sweatpants and black Nike shoes with white/reflective swoosh logos.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the suspect, you can contact the Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-8271 or make an anonymous tip at Phillypolice.com.

Police said if you see this suspect, do not approach and call 9-1-1 immediately.