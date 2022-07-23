New Video Surfaces in Sesame Place Controversy

Newly released video appears to show a character at Sesame Place Philadelphia denying an interaction to two young Black girls while greeting people next to the pair, a gesture the family’s lawyer says contradicts the theme park’s original claims following the incident.

The new video is the latest development in what the family says was a clear example of racial discrimination against the 6-year-olds. B’Ivory LaMarr, the lawyer for the New York family, had telegraphed the release of the new video on Wednesday, saying it would show that the performer intentionally ignored the girls.

The video shows that after passing the girls, the character playing Rosita reached toward another girl – who LaMarr said was white – to give her what appears to be a hug.

In the original video, the Black girls are seen excitedly reaching out to the character. Although it appears that the performer had interacted with other children before reaching the girls, the video seems to show the character shaking their head “no” in the direction of the two girls.

Sesame Place originally said the performer’s costume may have made it difficult to see the girls and that the “no” gesture made by the character in the first video was not specifically aimed at the pair. The gesture, the park said, was made in “response to multiple requests from someone in the crowd who asked Rosita to hold their child for a photo which is not permitted.”

Asked for comment about the new video on Friday, the theme park pointed NBC10 to a statement saying that it “wholeheartedly” apologized to the family and that what the girls experienced was “unacceptable” and “antithetical to our values, principles and purpose.”

The park said it was reviewing its practices and instituting mandatory training for all employees to deliver an “equitable” and “inclusive” experience to guests.

“We are committed to learning all we can from this situation to make meaningful change. We want every child who comes to our park to feel included, seen and inspired,” Sesame Place said.

The girls’ mother and aunt, meanwhile, has demanded the performer be fired. LaMarr, their lawyer, said Wednesday that Sesame Place should be made to cover any expenses related to the mental health of the girls, who he said are now dealing with “severe emotional distress.”