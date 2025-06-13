Jersey Shore

New video shows chaos at Seaside Heights boardwalk over Memorial Day weekend

By Ted Greenberg and Brendan Brightman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Newly released police bodycam videos show the chaotic and sometimes violent scenes that took place over Memorial Day weekend at the Seaside Heights boardwalk, which led to close to 85 arrests and three stabbings.

The videos show police encountering the boardwalk brawls and making arrests, including of one person who police believed had a gun.

Police became so overwhelmed they ultimately decided to clear the boardwalk altogether.

Town officials say they are drafting new rules to increase safety, including raising the minimum penalties for those who break the rules, a ban to backpacks at night and even changing the boardwalk's hours.

"It gets me a little bit because I love Seaside, but I cursed at everybody in this whole town," said Sgt. Erik Hershey of the Seaside Heights Police Department. "Get the hell out of our town. You’re not going to respect our town, get out."

The final vote on the new rules will be put to a vote in Seaside Heights on Wednesday.

