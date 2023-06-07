New upgrades make City Hall more accessible to those with disabilities

What to Know Philadelphia leaders unveiled changes to City Hall on Wednesday making it more accessible to people with disabilities.

In honor of Disability Pride Week, Philadelphia leaders unveiled changes to City Hall on Wednesday making it more accessible to people with disabilities.

The changes are part of the mission of the Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities (MOPD) to advocate for and make the city more accessible to Philadelphia residents with disabilities. MOPD received a $300,000 grant in the spring of 2022 from the Operations Transformation Fund to support the funding and installation of signage in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The upgrades include over 600 tactile, high contrast signage with braille for all rooms in City Hall. The grant also covers reducing door speeds, grab bars in ADA restrooms as well as the lowering of mirrors, soap and towel dispensers on the wall that are too high for wheelchair access.

“It is crucial that the heart of City government be truly accessible and inclusive – especially for those with disabilities who have long been underrepresented,” Mayor Jim Kenney said. “We are thrilled that the addition of accessible signage and other upgrades throughout City Hall has made the building a safer and more accessible place for everyone.”

Currently, 17 percent of Philadelphia residents identify as living with a disability which is one of the highest rates among large cities, according to officials.

“Everyone deserves to have equal access to buildings and programs, and the city has made significant improvements to make that possible,” Suzanne Erb, a Philadelphia resident and blind and disability advocate who participated in the ADA focus group for City Hall upgrades, said. “Projects like this benefit the blind and disabled communities but it truly benefits all people when we make things accessible.”