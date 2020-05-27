College Student Wanted in Conn. Murders May Have Taken Uber to Maryland, Police Say

A fugitive college student wanted in connection to two Connecticut murders may now be in Maryland after passing through Pennsylvania, investigators said.

Pennsylvania State Police received a tip on Wednesday reporting a possible sighting of 23-year-old Peter Manfredonia at a Sheetz store in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. Police later released surveillance footage of a man who matched Manfredonia's description inside the store.

A Hyundai Santa Fe that investigators believe Manfredonia stole was also recovered near the Sheetz store.

Investigators believe the man left the store and took an Uber that was headed to Hagerstown, Maryland.

🚨UPDATE🚨



New Tip puts MANFREDONIA in Hagerstown, Maryland.

The stolen Hyundai Santa Fe WAS recovered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.



If seen, DO NOT APPROACH, HE IS CONSIDERED ARMED & DANGEROUS, CALL 911 IMMEDIATELY!



⤵️ pic.twitter.com/qcnwQy4T2l — Trooper Petroski (@PSPTroopNPIO) May 27, 2020

Police had reported earlier that a man matching Manfredonia's description had been spotted by a firefighter behind the Germania Hose Co. in Duryea, Pennsylvania, shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday. The man, who was carrying a large backpack, fled toward nearby railroad tracks and a wooded area, officials said. The firefighter asked the man what he was doing, but he did not respond as he left the scene, police said.

Prior to that incident, Manfredonia was spotted on Sunday in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, walking along railroad tracks with a large bag.

Duryea officials said they called in officers from surrounding towns and state police Tuesday night and used a helicopter to help with the search of the railroad tracks and woods, but they didn't find anyone and called off the search after several hours.

“At this time we don’t have enough information to confirm it was the suspect from Connecticut but ask that residents be aware and cautious of their surroundings,” Duryea police said in a statement Wednesday.

Manfredonia, a University of Connecticut student, is wanted in the machete killing of 62-year-old Ted DeMers and wounding of another man in Willington, Connecticut, on Friday. Manfredonia went to another man's home, held him hostage and stole his guns and truck, then drove about 70 miles southwest to Derby, Connecticut, state police said.

In Derby, police found Manfredonia's high school friend, Nicholas Eisele, 23, shot to death in his home. Authorities believe Manfredonia then forced Eisele's girlfriend into her car and fled the state. The girlfriend was found unharmed with her car at a rest stop on Interstate 80 in Columbia, New Jersey, police said.

Manfredonia then took an Uber to a Walmart in East Stroudsburg, not far from the New Jersey border, Pennsylvania State Police said.

A lawyer for Manfredonia's family said he has struggled with mental health problems, but did not show signs of violence.