New safety measures added to Chester County prison after Cavalcante's escape

Residents in Chester County had the chance to speak with officials Monday night at a town hall meeting where elected leaders talked about new safety and security measures at the prison Danilo Cavalcante escaped from in August.

“The call system that they advertised in the past didn’t work. It was four hours before we were notified, and we live right next the prison," Larry Spaids of Pocopson Township said.

The Spaids told NBC10 they received delayed communication during the two-week manhunt for the 34-year old.

Inside Pocopson Elementary School in West Chester on Monday, elected leaders held their first town hall style meeting with residents.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The acting warden for the Chester County Prison, Howard Hollarnd, focused on changes coming to the facility. He said they already added razor wire after another inmate, Igor Bolte, escaped in May and have now added a metal screen to the roof area.

On the left is the razor wire that was added after Igor Bolte escaped in May. On the right is the new metal screen added after Danilo Cavalcante escaped in August.

Hollarnd said the metal screen will cover all open-air exercise yards. The prison will also use technology, including more surveillance cameras and flying drones anytime an inmate is outside. High risk inmates may also start wearing tamper resistant tracking devices, and highly visible clothing.

“I want them to know that we take responsibility for what happened here. We take it seriously. Everybody was put in harms way," Hollarnd said. "Biggest thing for me and everyone at that facility is someone getting hurt.”

He acknowledged the manhunt took away a sense of security for thousands. Now, many neighborhoods wonder if there will be another escape.

“We have means of taking care of ourselves. That’s another thing that people need to do, cause obviously we were on our own," Sue Surplus of West Grove said.

When asked, “Are you confident this won’t happen again?" Spaids answered "no," while his wife said, "I’m skeptical.”