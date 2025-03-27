West Philadelphia

New period pantry in West Philadelphia provides free feminine hygiene products

The new period pantry is located at 6232 Market Street in West Philadelphia

By Yukare Nakayama and Cherise Lynch

NBC10

In an effort to end period poverty, a new period pantry has opened in West Philadelphia.

The new pantry debuted at Health Partners Plans Community Wellness Center on Thursday, March 27.

Located at 6232 Market Street, the pantry will provide free menstrual products, education on menstrual health, and access to community health workers who can assist with scheduling women’s health appointments.

Lynette Medley and her daughter Nya McGlone were the brains behind the new period pantry; they have both been fighting menstrual insecurity in the Philadelphia region with their organization No More Secrets.

“We both lived in period poverty. Nobody talked about the inability to afford period products," Medley told NBC10.

According to health officials, period poverty affects two in five people who menstruate, resulting in missed work, school, and job interviews.

People who face period poverty often have to choose between basic needs, like buying food or paying for utilities, and over time, this could lead to significant health and mental health challenges, health officials claim.

This issue is prevalent in Philadelphia and disproportionately impacts Black and Latina women.

The new period pantry on Market Street is free; anyone can come in throughout the week to pick up what they need.

“This is the beginning—this is just the start. This is the first official dot spot we know we’re going to expand," said Medley.

