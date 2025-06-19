New Pa. plates are here and the Phanatic, Gritty and the Gov. already have them

After announcing last year that Pennsylvania would be getting new license plate designs for the first time since 1999, Pa. Governor Josh Shapiro celebrated the state getting new designs with the help of some of the Commonwealth's most beloved mascots.

Earlier this week, Shapiro shared a video on social media that showed Philadelphia sports mascots: the Phillie Phanatic, Gritty, Swoop, Phang and Franklin -- along with Pittsburgh's Pirate Parrot and Steely McBeam -- unboxing the new design.

And, not to be outdone, Shapiro unveiled one of his own, as well.

The new plates are cream colored and feature an image of the Liberty Bell along with the slogan "Let Freedom Ring."

Shapiro has said that the new design that is intended to celebrate America's 250th anniversary.

An online history of the state's license plates notes that Pa. hasn't seen a new design since 1999 and, if you remember license plates that said "You've got a friend in Pennsylvania," you have a good memory.

Those haven't been made since 1987, according to the online history.

This new design is now available for Pa. drivers to order ahead of the county's 250th birthday, which will be celebrated in 2026.

The state has set up a site to help drivers who want to be some of the first to obtain the new license plates.

To find out how you can get your new plate, click here.