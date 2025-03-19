Delco town swears in 3 full-time officers after years of huge police shortage

A borough in Delaware County took a huge step forward on Tuesday night as three new police officers were sworn in after years of controversy and an officer staffing shortage.

During a board meeting on March 18, the new officers were sworn in by Collingdale Mayor Donna Mateo Spadea and the department.

The Collingdale Police Department said the new hires bring the total number of full-time officers to six, plus its chief.

According to officials, the department has been understaffed for over two years.

The borough manager for Collingdale blames resignations and retirements of officers for the sudden losses in the staffing at the department.

These new hires come two months after former police officer Kevon Darden was sworn in before resigning less than a week later when he was charged in an alleged road rage incident that happened nearly two years ago.

Back in October of 2024, the mayor of Collingdale requested help with overnight patrol from the Pennsylvania State Police which the department is still relying on while they are understaffed.

Before that, in June of 2024, chaos erupted when concerns were raised over the potential hiring of Rhaheem Blanden as police chief. The FOP said that Blanden was under investigation for allegedly tipping off a wanted murder suspect before a raid.

The mayor told NBC10 that she is optimistic that this time around things are finally looking good for the borough.

Four officers were originally supposed to have taken the oath of office, but the mayor never got the chance to interview them.

According to Mayor Spadea, she and the candidate have been in communication to schedule an interview and the fourth officer is expected to be interviewed in the next two weeks.

The department said it has about 13 pending applications for police officers that they hope end in potential hires.

If you are interested in applying to become an officer in Collingdale, visit the borough's website.