Pennsylvania

Delco town swears in 3 full-time officers after years of huge police shortage

After over two years of a staffing shortage and controversies, three officers were sworn in to the Collingdale Police Department

By Shaira Arias and Emily Rose Grassi

NBC10 Philadelphia

A borough in Delaware County took a huge step forward on Tuesday night as three new police officers were sworn in after years of controversy and an officer staffing shortage.

During a board meeting on March 18, the new officers were sworn in by Collingdale Mayor Donna Mateo Spadea and the department.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The Collingdale Police Department said the new hires bring the total number of full-time officers to six, plus its chief.

According to officials, the department has been understaffed for over two years.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The borough manager for Collingdale blames resignations and retirements of officers for the sudden losses in the staffing at the department.

These new hires come two months after former police officer Kevon Darden was sworn in before resigning less than a week later when he was charged in an alleged road rage incident that happened nearly two years ago.

Back in October of 2024, the mayor of Collingdale requested help with overnight patrol from the Pennsylvania State Police which the department is still relying on while they are understaffed.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Dominican Republic 8 hours ago

American who was last to see missing Pitt student is no longer under supervision, but passport issue unresolved

Pennsylvania 7 hours ago

Delco man accused of raping 2 people, more victims possible, police say

Before that, in June of 2024, chaos erupted when concerns were raised over the potential hiring of Rhaheem Blanden as police chief. The FOP said that Blanden was under investigation for allegedly tipping off a wanted murder suspect before a raid.

The mayor told NBC10 that she is optimistic that this time around things are finally looking good for the borough.

Four officers were originally supposed to have taken the oath of office, but the mayor never got the chance to interview them.

According to Mayor Spadea, she and the candidate have been in communication to schedule an interview and the fourth officer is expected to be interviewed in the next two weeks.

The department said it has about 13 pending applications for police officers that they hope end in potential hires.

If you are interested in applying to become an officer in Collingdale, visit the borough's website.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaDelaware County
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us