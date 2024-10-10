Skip to content
Breaking
Hurricane Milton knocks out power to millions and spawns tornadoes across Florida; at least 12 dead
Main Navigation
Search
Search for:
Weather
Local
Sports
NBC10 Responds
Entertainment
Investigators
Videos
Newsletters
Watch News 24/7
Trending
Hurricane Milton
Decision 2024 🇺🇸
Battleground Politics
Eagles Football 🦅
Local Voter Guide
How to help Hurricane Helene victims
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage
Stream NBC10 24/7 📲
Expand
Local
Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.