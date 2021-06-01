social media

New Media Company From AT&T Spinoff Will Be Called Warner Bros. Discovery

By Lauren Feiner, CNBC

Source: Warner Bros.
  • The next big player in the streaming wars now has a name: Warner Bros. Discovery.
  • The company's tagline will be, "the stuff that dreams are made of," in a nod to the 1941 Warner Bros. film "The Maltese Falcon."
  • The new media company would be the result of a $43 billion proposed merger between Discovery and WarnerMedia, which AT&T said it would spin out just three years after buying Time Warner (as it was named at the time).

The next big player in the streaming wars now has a name: Warner Bros. Discovery.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

David Zaslav, the Discovery CEO who will lead the new combined venture if cleared by regulators, announced the name to WarnerMedia employees Tuesday, according to a press release.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Mail-in Voting 2 hours ago

Mail-in Voting Law Spurring New Tensions Over Pennsylvania Elections

Jersey Shore 4 hours ago

Guns N' Roses, Phish, Pitbull Among Big-Name Concerts Returning to Atlantic City

"We love the new company's name because it represents the combination of Warner Bros.' fabled hundred year legacy of creative, authentic storytelling and taking bold risks to bring the most amazing stories to life, with Discovery's global brand that has always stood brightly for integrity, innovation and inspiration," Zaslav told the employees from the studio lot in Burbank, California, according to the release.

The company's tagline will be, "the stuff that dreams are made of," in a nod to the 1941 Warner Bros. film "The Maltese Falcon."

The new media company would be the result of a $43 billion proposed merger between Discovery and WarnerMedia, which AT&T said it would spin out just three years after buying Time Warner (as it was named at the time) following a protracted battle with the Justice Department.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

WATCH: Apple, Disney and other media giants are ready for battle against Netflix in the streaming war

Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

social mediapoliticsTechnologyMOBILEUS: News
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us