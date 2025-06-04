Delaware bans Red Dye 40 from schools, citing health concerns

Delaware is taking steps to remove Red Dye 40 from schools across the state, under a new law aimed at protecting children’s health.

The legislation, signed into law a few weeks ago, bans the sale or serving of products containing the artificial dye in schools in the first state. That includes items sold in vending machines on campuses.

Red Dye 40 is a synthetic food coloring derived from petroleum. It is found in food products such as cereal, beverages, gelatins, puddings, popsicles, chips, and dairy products.

Officials said consumption of Red Dye 40 has been associated with hyperactivity, aggression, and other neurobehavioral problems in some children. It may also be linked with migraines and learning difficulties.

The new law states that schools have until July 2026 to make the changes.

Six other states in the United States have introduced legislation to prohibit Red Dye 40 in schools.