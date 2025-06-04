Delaware

Delaware bans Red Dye 40 from schools, citing health concerns

Delaware joins six other states in the United States that have introduced legislation to prohibit Red Dye 40 in schools.

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Delaware is taking steps to remove Red Dye 40 from schools across the state, under a new law aimed at protecting children’s health.

The legislation, signed into law a few weeks ago, bans the sale or serving of products containing the artificial dye in schools in the first state. That includes items sold in vending machines on campuses.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Red Dye 40 is a synthetic food coloring derived from petroleum. It is found in food products such as cereal, beverages, gelatins, puddings, popsicles, chips, and dairy products.

Officials said consumption of Red Dye 40 has been associated with hyperactivity, aggression, and other neurobehavioral problems in some children. It may also be linked with migraines and learning difficulties. 

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The new law states that schools have until July 2026 to make the changes.

Six other states in the United States have introduced legislation to prohibit Red Dye 40 in schools.

This article tagged under:

DelawareHealth & WellnessHealth
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us