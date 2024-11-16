MTA worker wins $1 million Powerball payday — and she doesn't care who knows it

A New Jersey woman just entered the millionaire club.

The state's lottery program announced that Stacey Fiore, an MTA supervisor stationed on Staten Island, won the Powerball prize last weekend.

Fiore plays the Mega Millions and Powerball lotteries weekly, according to lottery officials.

She ran into her local Quick Stop last Saturday and pulled a quick pick, which turned out to the payday she had long been hoping for.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

“I checked the numbers on Monday on the (Lottery’s phone app),” Fiore told the state lottery. “It said ‘Congratulations. You won a million dollars.’"

The winning numbers were 11, 24, 50, 56, and 66.

Fiore was missing the Powerball number, though, keeping her from the big jackpot.

The Barnegat woman has been spreading the good news. She said she does not care about remaining anonymous.

“I went to the bank and asked to speak to the manager. I said ‘You know somebody won $1 million here in town? Well, that’s me!’" Fiore said.

What are her big plans for the money? Fiore is considering a nice vacation with her husband.

Like many others, the MTA supervisor joked to her colleagues about not returning to work if she wins big. Jokes aside, Fiore was back at work this week on Staten Island.