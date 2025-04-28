Firefighters continue to battle massive Ocean County wildfire

Progress in containment is being made in a New Jersey wildfire that has scorched more than 15,000 acres.

The Jones Road Wildfire began on Tuesday, April 22. 15,300 acres have been burned since then, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service. As of Sunday, the fire is 65% contained.

Joseph Kling, 19, has been arrested in connection to the fire which has largely affected Ocean and Lacey townships and Ocean County. It has destroyed one commercial building, along with multiple outbuildings and vehicles.

“Precipitation received yesterday afternoon over the northern portion of the fire varied in amounts. 0.00” to a trace of rainfall fell over the southern portion of the fire over the past 12 hours. Crews are currently mopping up hotspots and patrolling the fire perimeter,” a post from the NJFFS on Sunday read.

Joseph Ten Eyck with the International Association of Firefighters said the wind and dry conditions are some challenging factors crews have been facing in the blaze battle.

“Because of the fact that you got timber there and a heavy fuel load and the weather changing again now, I read from the NWS that winds are supposed to increase to 20 to 30 miles per hour, so the key for them will be able to hold on to what they have and watch for spot fires developing over the line,” Ten Eyck said.

Evacuations have been 100% lifted for the approximately 5,000 residents evacuated on April 22.

Kling, who faces multiple charges including arson, made his first virtual court appearance last Thursday. He is due back in court on Tuesday, April 29.