Attention drivers using New Jersey roads, tolls are about to go up again on two major highways next year.

The New Jersey Turnpike Authority approved a 2025 budget that includes a three percent increase to tolls on the turnpike and the Garden State Parkway.

According to a spokesperson with the authority, the annual Turnpike toll will go up by 16 cents. Some examples include:

From Interchange 4 to Interchange 7A to go up by 10 cents

From Interstate 95 through Interchange 6 to the Newark airport (Interchange 13A) will go up by 30 cents

To travel south from Interchange 4 to the Delaware Memorial Bridge will go up 13 cents

Officials said that the tolls at the main plazas on the Parkway will go up by eight cents. Some of those include:

Cape May

Great Egg

Sommers Point

Meanwhile, tolls at Parkway ramp plazas will go up by just three cents.

The increase goes into effect for both roads on Jan. 1.

This is the fourth increase since the Turnpike Authority board approved annual toll hikes back in 2020.