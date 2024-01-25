New Jersey Transit is seeking a 15% fare hike, the first increase in nearly a decade

New Jersey Transit has proposed a 15% fare increase for bus and train riders, the first time its rates would rise in nearly 10 years.

The plan announced Wednesday is intended to help close a projected $106.6 million budget gap for the upcoming fiscal year, agency officials said.

It also calls for annual, regular fare increases of 3% going forward in subsequent years.

NJ Transit said it initially reduced some of its projected budget gap by making $44 million in cost reductions, along with an additional $52 million in revenue enhancements.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Agency officials also noted the plan does not call for any service level reductions.

NJ Transit plans to hold 10 public hearings on the proposal from March 4 to 8 and also will accept online written comments. The agency's board is expected to vote on the fare increase at its April 10 meeting and, if approved, it would take effect July 1.