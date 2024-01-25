New Jersey

New Jersey Transit is seeking a 15% fare hike, the first increase in nearly a decade

Officials announce a plan to hike fares 15%, on Wednesday, in an effort to help close a projected $106.6 million budget gap for the upcoming fiscal year

By The Associated Press

A New Jersey Transit train in Piscataway, New Jersey
Getty Images

New Jersey Transit has proposed a 15% fare increase for bus and train riders, the first time its rates would rise in nearly 10 years.

The plan announced Wednesday is intended to help close a projected $106.6 million budget gap for the upcoming fiscal year, agency officials said.

It also calls for annual, regular fare increases of 3% going forward in subsequent years.

NJ Transit said it initially reduced some of its projected budget gap by making $44 million in cost reductions, along with an additional $52 million in revenue enhancements.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Agency officials also noted the plan does not call for any service level reductions.

NJ Transit plans to hold 10 public hearings on the proposal from March 4 to 8 and also will accept online written comments. The agency's board is expected to vote on the fare increase at its April 10 meeting and, if approved, it would take effect July 1.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us