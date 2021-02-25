Cherry Hill

Driver Crashes Car Into Front of NJ Target Store

Crews responded to the store off Route 38 in Cherry Hill Thursday morning after a car slammed through the glass

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A person was being loaded into an ambulance Thursday morning after a driver crashed into a busy South Jersey target store.

The driver slammed into the Target store off Route 38 in Cherry Hill a little after 10 a.m. The car appeared to come to rest almost entirely inside a glass section of the storefront.

Police and rescue crews were on scene. Someone could be seen being loaded into an ambulance when SkyForce10 arrived a short time later.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Republican Party 3 hours ago

Pennsylvania GOP Will Meet Again to Discuss Toomey Censure, Vote

The Lineup 3 hours ago

Keystone Cannabis? The Bipartisan Push for Recreational Marijuana: The Lineup

Police have yet to reveal the extent of any injuries or reveal what caused the crash.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This story is developing and will be updated.

This article tagged under:

Cherry HillNew JerseyTARGET
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us