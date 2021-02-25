A person was being loaded into an ambulance Thursday morning after a driver crashed into a busy South Jersey target store.

The driver slammed into the Target store off Route 38 in Cherry Hill a little after 10 a.m. The car appeared to come to rest almost entirely inside a glass section of the storefront.

Police and rescue crews were on scene. Someone could be seen being loaded into an ambulance when SkyForce10 arrived a short time later.

Police have yet to reveal the extent of any injuries or reveal what caused the crash.

This story is developing and will be updated.