New Jersey Sues Florida Firms Over Information on Gun Magazine Sales

Two Florida companies failed to comply with subpoenas to turn over records to New Jersey regarding the sale of outlawed large-capacity gun magazines, Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said Friday in a suit against the firms.

Elite Aluminum, of Holly Hill, Florida, and 22Mods4All, of Longwood, Florida, refused to turn over documents showing information about large-capacity magazine sales into the state, Grewal said in a statement.

Messages seeking comment have been left with both companies.

New Jersey sent both firms cease-and-desist letters earlier this year after they sold the outlawed magazines to an undercover state investigator, said Grewal, a Democrat.

The firms complied, but then failed to hand over more information about earlier sales despite subpoenas.

“These lawsuits serve as yet another warning to the industry: hide the extent of your unlawful sales from our investigators, and we will see you in court," Grewal said.

New Jersey law caps magazines at 10 rounds, down from 15 before 2018 when Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation limiting magazine size.

The suits were filed in state Superior Court in Essex County.