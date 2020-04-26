New Jersey State Trooper Shot in Trailer Park

A New Jersey State Police trooper was recovering Sunday after getting shot in a trailer park in Salem County.

The trooper was shot in the leg shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday at the Harding Woods trailer park in Pittsgrove Township, a law enforcement source confirmed to NBC10.

The gunfire drew a large police presence both at the trailer park and at Cooper University Hospital, where the trooper was taken for treatment. However, state police were not saying what led up to the shooting.

The trooper underwent surgery and was expected to be OK, the law enforcement source said.