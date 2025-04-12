New Jersey

New Jersey prosecutors seek to keep Gaudreau brothers' BAC levels out of trail

By NBC10 Staff

Prosecutors in New Jersey are preparing for the trial of the man charged with hitting and killing hockey stars Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau. But there is one piece of evidence they want left out.

According to prosecutors, blood alcohol levels from the brothers should not be mentioned in the trial.

Legal filings just made public show prosecutors want that information barred from the case against Sean Higgins, who is accused of driving drunk and killing the brothers in a DUI crash last summer.

Higgins' legal team filed paperwork showing the Gaudreau brothers were legally drunk at the time of their deaths last August.

However, prosecutors say Higgins is solely responsible for the deadly crash.

New JerseyCrime and CourtsNHLHockey
