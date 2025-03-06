A former New Jersey police officer pleaded guilty after an investigation revealed that he hacked into the social media accounts of multiple women and then distributed nude photos they kept of themselves, officials said.

Ayron Taylor, 25, of Moorestown, entered guilty pleas on March 3, 2025, to charges of second-degree computer theft and second-degree official misconduct, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw announced.

Officials said the investigation began in September 2022 after a woman came forward to Evesham Township police to report that her Snapchat and Facebook accounts had been hacked by an unknown person who then sent nude photos she had taken of herself to her Snapchat contacts, messaged them to her Facebook friends, and posted them on her Facebook wall.

As the investigation progressed, officials said it was determined that the commonality among all victims was that each one had a student email account through Rowan College at Burlington County.

Officials said it was also found that Taylor illegally accessed approximately 5,000 Rowan College at Burlington County email accounts.

Taylor engaged in illegal computer activity from his own personal devices while on duty as a patrol officer, according to officials. He had become a full-time officer in Mount Laurel after graduating from the police academy in 2021.

At the time, the department took immediate action to suspend Taylor following the initial charges. He then resigned soon after.

Officials said that under an agreement with the prosecutor’s office, Taylor faces 12 years in state prison when he is sentenced in September.