Two men have been arrested and are facing charges after allegedly impersonating police officers in multiple counties in New Jersey, according to officials.

48-year-old Shanndoah Gray of Lindenwold and 39-year-old Michael Ficara of Mount Royal were charged with second-degree robbery and other offenses, police said.

In surveillance video provided by the police department, the two men could be seen walking down a sidewalk while wearing what looked to be police-style badges around their necks.

According to police, Gray and Ficara were driving around in a red four-door Ford sedan with a Pennsylvania license plate that had an emergency light attached to the roof.

In one incident on September 19, the two suspects pulled a victim over in Gloucester Township around 9 p.m. and stole cash from him after identifying themselves as police officers, officials said.

Then, on September 28, Gray and Ficara allegedly stopped another driver in Winslow Township just before 5 a.m., police said. They told this victim that they were a suspect in a robbery, but the suspects ultimately fled after the victim requested a marked police car to be present.

Also on September 28, the two suspects allegedly tried to stop a car behind the Kohl's Plaza in Washington Township just after 9 p.m., law enforcement officials reported. The victims in this case drove away. Gray and Ficara allegedly then robbed an unoccupied vehicle nearby and took a wallet and credit cards.

Again on September 28 just before 11 p.m., Deptford Township Police were contacted by a driver who was approached by Gray and Ficara At Almonesson Creek Park, police said in a statement.

Then, just before 10 p.m. on September 30, police in Lindenwold were called to the 700 block of East Elm Avenue for reports of two victims being approached by possible police impersonators, officials said. The suspects were later identified as Gray and Ficara dressed as plain clothes officers who allegedly searched the victims and stole money from them. One of the suspects displayed a small handgun when approached by a victim.

Shanndoah Gray was arrested on Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Service of New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force. Michael Ficara is in custody on unrelated charges.