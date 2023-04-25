New Jersey Officers Charged with Manslaughter in 2019 Death of Inmate

Two Atlantic County correctional officers have been charged with manslaughter after the 2019 death of a 41-year-old man who died while in police custody.

On Tuesday morning, New Jersey attorney general, Matthew Platkin, announced that a grand jury returned an indictment against Atlantic County correctional sergeant Eric Tornblom and correctional officer Mark Jenigen charging them with manslaughter in the death of Mario Terruso, 41, of Mays Landing.

Terruso died after he was lodged in the Atlantic County Justice Facility on Sept.15 of 2019 after he was arrested on an outstanding child support warrant when he, allegedly, was found acting in an erratic manor after entering an unlocked home.

While he was in police custody, Terruso claimed to have swallowed something and then began dry-heaving uncontrollably, Platkin's office noted.

Instead of offering help, officers reportedly stood outside of a holding cell laughing as Terruso vomited up blood and begged for water, officials said.

'He never got the help he needed...'

The grand jury, Platkin's office said, also indicted Tornblom with aggravated assault and charged Tornblom, Jenigan, and correctional lieutenant Jesse Swartzentruver with official misconduct in connection with their treatment of Terruso in the jail.

The grand jury also returned charges against five Hamilton Township Police officers for their conduct in dropping off Terruso at the jail, officials said, instead of transporting him to a hospital for treatment after medical and behavioral symptoms were observed during his arrest.

In addition, the attorney general's office said that the grand jury indicted Hamilton Police sergeants Michael Schnurr and Nicole Nelson, along with officers Servando Pahang, Cory Silvio, and William Howze, on official misconduct charges in connection with their handling of Terruso on the day that he died.

Platkin's office noted that an investigation by his office found the Hamilton Township officers allegedly opted against getting medical help for the victim, instead bringing him to the Atlantic County Justice Facility, where he experienced a medical episode as correctional officers were trying to restrain him.

Terruso later died at a hospital.

“Mario Terruso was in desperate need of medical help. He pleaded for that assistance, but he never got the help he so desperately needed,” said Platkin in a statement. “In New Jersey, our police officers show compassion and provide help to people dealing with problems and distress on a daily basis, dutifully and often quietly doing the work that makes theirs such a noble profession. But for Mr. Terruso, those sworn to protect him are the very people alleged to have abused him in his time of need – leading the Grand Jury to determine that two of the officers involved are criminally responsible for his death.”

The grand jury concluded its deliberations on Monday, and voted that criminal charges against the officers were warranted, Platkin's office said.

The events that lead to Terruso's death

According to officials, Terruso was detained by officers from the Hamilton Township Police Department shortly after 1 p.m. on September 15, 2019, after police responded to a report of an individual trespassing at a residence.

A homeowner called 911 and told dispatchers that a man, later identified as Terruso, allegedly entered his unlocked home and was behaving erratically, had picked up a knife and had been claiming people had been shooting at him, which was untrue, law enforcement officials said.

The homeowner declined to press charges, but, Platkin's office said, officers took Terruso into custody because of an outstanding child support warrant.

Platkin's office said that while Terruso was handcuffed in a police vehicle, officers concluded he was exhibiting signs of narcotic use, paranoia and hallucinations, for which he needed a medical and mental health evaluation, but they instead took Terruso to jail and hid information about his mental state from jail staff.

While incarcerated, Platkin's office said that Terruso showed signs of medical distress and, as the day progressed, he eventually began gagging and "spitting up a black substance."

A drug test revealed he was positive for methamphetamine and ecstasy, and, law enforcement officials said that medical personnel at the correctional facility wanted Terruso to be taken to a local hospital.

But, Platkin's office said that Terruso struggled with corrections officers who planned to transport him and -- while restrained in handcuffs and leg irons -- Terruso was allegedly forcibly taken to the ground, where Tornblom allegedly struck him in the head four times and restrained him face down while officers attempted to place him in a soft restraint wrap.

Before officers completely applied the restraint system, officials said, Terruso became listless and his heart stopped.

Officers believed to be involved in Terruso's death have been charged with the following offenses: Tornblom and Jenigen were each charged with second-degree manslaughter and second-degree official misconduct.

Tornblom is facing an additional second-degree official misconduct count, as well as one count of third-degree aggravated assault.

Swartzentruver has been charged with second-degree official misconduct.

The members of the Hamilton Township Police Department involved in this death in custody, officials said, have been indicted with the following charges: Schnurr, Nelson, Pahang, and Silvio have been charged by indictment with second-degree official misconduct and conspiracy to commit official misconduct.

Howze was charged with one count of second-degree conspiracy to commit official misconduct.