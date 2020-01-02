New Jersey

New Jersey Minimum Wage Climbs to $11 an Hour

The increase went into effect New Year's Day

The words "In God We Trust" are seen on U.S. currency October 14, 2004 in Washington, DC.
Getty Images

WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 14: The words “In God We Trust” are seen on U.S. currency October 14, 2004 in Washington, DC. Although the U.S. constitution prohibits an official state religion, references to God appear on American money, the U.S. Congress starts its daily session with a prayer, and the same U.S. Supreme Court that has consistently struck down organized prayer…

" data-ellipsis="false">

The new year brought with it a bump in New Jersey's minimum wage to $11 an hour, up from $10.

The increase went into effect New Year's Day, as part of a law that Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed last February to phase in a $15-per-hour minimum wage over five years.

The law increased the state's $8.85 minimum wage to $10 an hour in July. The rate will climb by $1 annually until it reaches $15 in 2024 — but not for all workers.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

ASBESTOS 4 hours ago

2 Philly Schools Extend Closures Due to Asbestos

14 hours ago

New Decade Means $15 Billion Census Effort to Begin

Farm workers’ wages will climb to $12.50 over five years, for example. Workers for small businesses and seasonal employees will see their minimum wage reach $15 an hour only in 2026.

Tipped workers hourly minimum wage of $2.63, also climbed on Wednesday, to $3.13.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New Jerseyminimum wage
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us