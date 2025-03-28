Newly released body camera video shows the moments a New Jersey mayor was arrested for drunk driving while her son was in the car with her on St. Patrick's Day.

Police in Lumberton responded to the home of Mayor Gina LaPlaca after a concerned resident called 9-1-1 to report that she was driving erratically.

In the new video, officers get out of the patrol cars around 5:40 p.m. on March 17 and approach LaPlaca in her driveway.

Officers wait while she takes her son, who she had just picked up from day care, out of his car seat. In the body camera video, LaPlaca is seen losing her balance twice.

The mirror on the passenger side of her vehicle is visibly damaged.

When asked, LaPlaca told officers she first said her mirror had been damaged, but then admitted that she hit something. When the officer pressed further, LaPlaca said, "I don't know."

The officers have her perform field sobriety tests where she can be seen stumbling again and lose her balance.

While investigating inside LaPlaca's car, the officers find a water bottle filled with alcohol and a small liquor bottle.

LaPlaca is taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence as well as other related offenses.

At the police station, LaPlaca is told by the officers that they have videos showing her driving erratically and she is told about the charges against her.

Following her arrest, LaPlaca's husband, Jason Carty, a political activist -- and former executive director of the New Jersey Brewers Guild -- posted on social media to say LaPlaca has struggled with addiction.

Last week, the community and a member of the Lumberton Township Committee requested that LaPlaca resign from her role as mayor.

The town’s attorney told the crowd that legally, under NJ law and township code, there is nothing the committee can do to remove Mayor LaPlaca as a person on the committee.

NBC10 previously reached out to Mayor LaPlaca for comment, but have not heard back.

Mayor LaPlaca has a court date scheduled for April 15, 2025.