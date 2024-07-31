Man accused of performing sexual act on self in front of teens at New Jersey park

Warning: The details of this story are graphic and could be disturbing for some readers

A New Jersey man has been charged after police said he performed a sexual act on himself in front of teens at a dog park on Tuesday.

According to a police report, Maple Shade Police were dispatched to the Collins Lane Dog Park located at 57 Collins Lane in Maple Shade around 6:25 p.m.

Police said responding officers were advised that a man—identified as 52-year-old Brian J. Miller—was standing along a footpath watching two teenagers in the park.

Miller had his pants pulled down, exposing his intimate parts, and was performing a sex act on himself, police said. He motioned to one of the teens to keep quiet using a hand gesture.

Police said the teens attempted to leave the area but Miller began to follow them. The teens did not know where to go, so they returned to the gazebo area, and Miller began performing sex acts again.

Léelo en español aquí.

Maple Shade Police were eventually called, and Miller was arrested at the scene, according to police.

Police said further investigation revealed that Miller had been lingering in the area earlier in the day, engaging in conversation with at least one other juvenile and an adult woman along Main Street.

Marple Shade Police ask that anyone else who was in the area of these locations and encountered Miller contact them at 856-234-8300.

Miller has been charged with Lewdness and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, police said. Following his arrest, he was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.