A man from New Jersey is among the victims who were killed during Hamas' terror attacks on Israeli civilians over the weekend.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy took to social media to announce the death of 20-year-old Lior Abramov, who is originally from Hopewell, Mercer County.

According to the governor, Abramov was living in Israel and working toward becoming a successful DJ.

His father, David Abramov, posted a photo of his son on Facebook and shared his sadness.

Originally written in Hebrew, the father of Lior Abramov posted about his son's death on Facebook

Abramov's mother, Michal Halev, also took to Facebook and said in part, "the world has come to a standstill."

Originally written in Hebrew, the mother of Lior Abramov posted about her son's death on Facebook

The Israel-Hamas War began over the weekend, ignited by a bloody and wide-ranging terror attack by Hamas into Israel. It has already claimed at least 2,600 lives on both sides of the war in Israel and Gaza.