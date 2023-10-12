New Jersey

NJ DJ among the dead in Hamas terror attack in Israel

Lior Abramov, 20, was living in Israel as he was working to become a successful DJ when Hamas attacked during a Jewish festival over the weekend

By Emily Rose Grassi

NJ native Lior Abramov
NBC10 Philadelphia

A man from New Jersey is among the victims who were killed during Hamas' terror attacks on Israeli civilians over the weekend.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy took to social media to announce the death of 20-year-old Lior Abramov, who is originally from Hopewell, Mercer County.

According to the governor, Abramov was living in Israel and working toward becoming a successful DJ.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

His father, David Abramov, posted a photo of his son on Facebook and shared his sadness.

Originally written in Hebrew, the father of Lior Abramov posted about his son's death on Facebook

Abramov's mother, Michal Halev, also took to Facebook and said in part, "the world has come to a standstill."

Originally written in Hebrew, the mother of Lior Abramov posted about her son's death on Facebook

The Israel-Hamas War began over the weekend, ignited by a bloody and wide-ranging terror attack by Hamas into Israel. It has already claimed at least 2,600 lives on both sides of the war in Israel and Gaza.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 19 mins ago

Robbers shoot armored truck driver near South Philly bank, police say 

Drexel University 4 hours ago

Drexel investigating arson at Jewish student's door amid Israel-Hamas War

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyIsrael-Hamas War
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us