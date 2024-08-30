Prosecutor: New Jersey man charged after fatally stabbing brother following argument

A New Jersey man is accused of fatally stabbing his own brother with a knife last weekend following an argument at a family residence.

According to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office, Carl Agyemang, 26, has been charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses following the death of his brother, Floyd Agyemang, 23.

Police said the investigation began on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 11:15 a.m. after officers from the Willingboro Township Police Department were called to Hepburn Lane for a report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, police said officers discovered Floyd with a stab wound to his chest. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

According to police, Carl fled on foot but was arrested in the area a short time later. A knife was recovered from him, which police believe was used in the fatal assault.

An autopsy performed by a Burlington County Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide, officials said.

Carl remains at Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly pending a detention hearing in Superior Court.