Prosecutor: New Jersey man charged after fatally stabbing brother following argument

A New Jersey man is accused of fatally stabbing his own brother with a knife last weekend following an argument at a family residence.

According to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office, Carl Agyemang, 26, has been charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses following the death of his brother, Floyd Agyemang, 23.

Police said the investigation began on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 11:15 a.m. after officers from the Willingboro Township Police Department were called to Hepburn Lane for a report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, police said officers discovered Floyd with a stab wound to his chest. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

According to police, Carl fled on foot but was arrested in the area a short time later. A knife was recovered from him, which police believe was used in the fatal assault.

An autopsy performed by a Burlington County Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide, officials said.

Carl remains at Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly pending a detention hearing in Superior Court.

