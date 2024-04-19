South Jersey man arrested after attacking UPS driver with a knife, police say

A South Jersey man attacked a UPS driver with a knife after the driver declined to give him a ride in Gloucester County, according to police.

The Monroe Township Police Department said that just before 12:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Madison Court Apartments for a reported assault.

Upon arrival, police said the 9-1-1 caller told officers the suspect - now identified as Ernest Peterson, 50, of Sicklerville - had left the apartment and jumped inside a UPS truck.

One of the officers approached the UPS truck and found Peterson on top of the UPS Driver, attempting to stab him with a knife, according to police.

Police said the officer physically removed Peterson from the truck, where he briefly resisted arrest. The officers were able to gain control and place Peterson under arrest without further incident.

The UPS driver was taken to the hospital, where police said he was treated for minor lacerations above his right eye and back.

According to police, a knife was recovered from the scene.

Police said the UPS driver told officers that Peterson had entered the UPS truck and insisted on a ride to the front of the complex. When the driver declined due to company policy, Peterson brandished a knife and began attacking him before being stopped by police.

Peterson was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, and resisting arrest, police said.

Police ask any additional witnesses to contact Monroe Police Det. Josh Sheppard at 856-728-9800 ext. 594 or jsheppard@monroetwppd.org.