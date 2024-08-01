Crime and Courts

NJ man arrested after allegedly trying to open plane doors on American Airlines fight

The flight originated in Seattle and was on its way to Dallas, officials said

By Cherise Lynch

Getty Images

A New Jersey man is facing multiple charges after officials said he engaged in disruptive and life-threatening behavior on an American Airlines plane, including trying to attempt to open the aircraft exterior doors mid-flight.

On July 18, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah, Eric Nicholas Gapco, 26, of Delanco, New Jersey -- a passenger on American Airlines flight #2101 -- assaulted and intimidated a flight attendant and aircraft crew members, forcing the plane to divert.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The flight, which originated in Seattle, was on its way to Dallas, but diverted to Salt Lake City International Airport due to Gapco's alleged unruly behavior.

"Gapco failed to follow instructions to remain in his seat, propositioned a flight attendant for sex, was repeatedly loud, vaped, bothered other passengers, locked himself in the lavatory, and attempted to open the aircraft exterior doors multiple times while the aircraft was in flight," the U.S. Attorney's Office wrote.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Pennsylvania Jun 20

Pennsylvania man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting minor on cross-country flight

Jun 18

American Airlines lost her luggage. She tracked it with an AirTag to a homeless encampment

Officials said flight crew members and other passengers had to restain Gapco. They used "flexible restraints" on his feet and hands for the remainder of the flight. When they landed, he was arrested by law enforcement at Salt Lake City International Airport. 

Gapco has been charged with interference with a flight crew and attempted damage to an aircraft, officials said.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsNew JerseyUtah
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us