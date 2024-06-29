NJ man arrested after trying to engage in relationship with child, police say

A New Jersey man has been arrested after police said he attempted to lure a child and committed an act of sexual assault during two separate incidents.

According to Atlantic City Police, on June 22 around 2:28 p.m., officers responded to Kingston and Sunset Avenues regarding a 13-year-old girl meeting up with a man identified as Javier Erazo, 21, of Pleasantville.

Responding officers spoke to the pair and learned that they had recently met on social media, according to police.

Police said an investigation conducted by detectives of the Special Victims Unit revealed that Erazo was aware of the girl's age and wanted to engage in a sexual relationship with her.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Erazo was ultimately placed in custody, according to police.

During this investigation, police said detectives learned of another investigation where Erazo was suspected of inappropriately touching an 11-year-old girl when he was 16-years-old in March of 2019.

Police said while Erazo was being interviewed, he made incriminating statements, leading to him being criminally charged in that case as well.

Erazo has been charged with attempt to lure or entice a juvenile, sexual assault, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit at 609-347-5766.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.