New Jersey man arrested, accused of following young girls home from school

Police in Camden County, New Jersey, have arrested a man after they said he reportedly followed young girls as they were walking home from school.

According to the Haddon Township Police Department, on June 11 and June 12, 2025, they received multiple reports of a suspicious vehicle following 10-year-old girls as they walked home from school.

Police said responding officers quickly located the vehicle and identified the driver as Paul Adcock, 51, of Franklinville, New Jersey.

Adcock was arrested on Monday, June 23, 2025, by Haddon Township detectives at his residence, police shared.

According to police, Adcock has been charged with second-degree possession of child pornography and taken to the Camden County Correctional Facility, pending a detention hearing.

Police stated that although an arrest has been made, the investigation is ongoing and active. No further information will be released at this time.

"We want to reassure our community that the Haddon Township Police Department takes all reports of suspicious activity extremely seriously, especially those involving the safety of our children," the Haddon Township Police Department wrote in a news release. "We encourage all residents to remain vigilant and to report any behavior that appears suspicious."

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Haddon Township Criminal Investigations Unit at Detectives@haddontwppolice.com.

You can also submit tips anonymously by contacting our Tip Line (856)854-1176 ext. 4TIP(4847) or visiting HaddonTwpPolice.com.